With light rail coming in 2024, Sound Transit seeks public feedback on 2024 Service Plan

As Sound Transit prepares to deliver new transit service to the region in 2024, including extending its Link light rail service to Lynnwood, the agency invites the public to learn more about — and comment on — its 2024 Service Plan.

According to an agency announcement, the 2024 Service Plan reflects the agency’s “ongoing operational constraints, including challenges recruiting transit operators and maintenance staff.”

As early as summer/fall 2024, Link light rail will extend from Northgate into Snohomish County, serving four new stations: Shoreline South/148th, Shoreline North/185th, Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood City Center. An additional station will open at NE 130th Street in 2026.

Service to Lynnwood was originally planned to open as an extension of both the 1 Line (Lynnwood–Angle Lake) and the 2 Line (Lynnwood–Redmond). However due to construction delays on the I-90 bridge delaying full 2 Line service into 2025, service to Lynnwood will initially operate as an extension of the 1 Line only, with trains up to every eight minutes during peak hours, every 10 minutes midday, evenings and weekends, and every 15 minutes early morning and late at night.

Sound Transit said it is continuing to evaluate how often trains will run when the four new stations open next year. The agency anticipates trains will be crowded at times due to fewer trains running than planned, and “we are working hard to provide the most service possible within our constraints,” the agency said.

When 1 Line trains extend to Lynnwood, Sound Transit is proposing changes to ST Express bus service in the area to connect riders with new Link stations. New 1 Line service offers a reliable alternative to I-5 congestion and provides an opportunity to change bus service to run more often and/or seven days a week, the agency said. For example, existing bus routes that currently end at Northgate Station could end at Lynnwood City Center instead, and those service hours can be reinvested to provide more bus service with the same resources.

Sound Transit also notes that its partner agencies will change bus service to connect to Link trains as well. Visit King County Metro’s Lynnwood Link Connections website and Community Transit’s Transit Changes page for more details.

The public can learn about all the proposed changes online here. The website includes opportunities for visitors to provide comments on the Service Plan. The website and project pages are also available in Spanish and both Traditional and Simplified Chinese. The website is available now through Aug. 4.

To comment:

– Email comments to servicechanges@soundtransit.org

– The public can also leave voicemail comments at 866-940-4387.

The public is invited to attend a virtual information session on Monday, July 17 at 6 p.m. and Wednesday, July 26 at 6 p.m. Advance registration is not necessary. Anyone interested in attending can join at the following links:

Monday, July 17 6-7 p.m.

Join the webinar on Zoom at this link:

soundtransit-org.zoom.us/j/85880096850

Wednesday, July 26 6-7 p.m.

Join the webinar on Zoom at this link:

soundtransit-org.zoom.us/j/81471533355