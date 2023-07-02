Woman pulled from Lake Ballinger Saturday evening

A woman who became unresponsive while swimming in Lake Ballinger Saturday evening was rescued by a group of friends, a South County Fire spokesperson said. The victim was transported to Swedish Edmonds Hospital, where her condition was unknown.

According to South County Fire’s Shawneri Guzman, as the woman’s friends exited the lake around 7:42 p.m., they discovered the victim wasn’t following them.

The friends pulled her out of the lake and immediately began CPR until first responders arrived on the scene, Guzman said.