Reminder: South Snohomish County Old Settlers Picnic Aug. 13 at Edmonds City Park

The annual South Snohomish County Old Settlers Picnic — a tradition since 1899 — is set for Sunday, Aug. 13 at Edmonds City Park Kitchen #2, from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Whether you actually have old-time roots in South Snohomish County or you have become an old settler in your heart, you are invited to attend.

Come alone, bring your family or have a class or family reunion — everyone is welcome. Meet old friends, neighbors or classmates. You supply your own lunch but coffee, tea, water and fixings will be provided. Bring the young ones and their bathing suits — they will enjoy some safe fun at the park’s Hazel Miller Spray Park

Reunion alumni are invited to contact Chris Deiner-Karr at deiner@comcast.net so that a table can be reserved for your group.

There will be a Sunday summer concert at 3 p.m., so come for a picnic and stay for the music.

According to local historian Betty Lou Gaeng, the first gathering of the old settlers took place in Cedar Valley (now a part of Lynnwood) at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Hiram Burleson on the first Thursday of August 1899, to celebrate the 34 birthday of Mrs. Burleson, the former Della Bartholomew. Everyone who attended had such a good time; it was decided to gather each year to celebrate living in South Snohomish County.

This tradition had been held at Martha Lake and then at Hall Lake, but when the Eisen’s family resort at Hall Lake was sold in 1944, Edmonds City Park became home for the picnic in 1945.

Edmonds City Park is located at 600 3rd Ave. S., Edmonds.

For more information, email deiner@comcast.net