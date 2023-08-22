Architectural Design Board Aug. 24 to continue public hearing on Main Street apartment building

The Edmonds Architectural Design Board (ABD) at its 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 meeting is continuing from its June 15 meeting a public hearing for a multifamily apartment building at 611 Main Street. The June 15 meeting was a continuation of a meeting held May 25.

The developer for the proposal is Glenn Safadago and GBH Holdings.

The three-story multifamily residential building at 611 on Main would be three stories and include 18 dwelling units, with approximately 2,600 square feet of office space and underground parking. The existing structures on the site would be removed.

According to the agenda memo for the meeting, the purpose of the continued public hearing “is to allow the applicant to revise the initial concept to address the input of the public and the ADB by complying with the prioritized design guideline checklist criteria.”

The meeting can be accessed in person or online. The physical meeting location is the Brackett Room, third floor of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N. Or you can watch via Zoom here. The passcode is 591531.

You can see the complete agenda here.

This first phase of the public hearing is intended to review the applicant’s preliminary conceptual design and will be subject to the procedures outlined in city code.