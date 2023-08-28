Architectural Design Board to continue public hearing Aug. 31 on Main Street apartment

The Edmonds Architectural Design Board (ABD) is holding a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 to continue a public hearing for a multifamily apartment building at 611 Main Street. The meeting is a continuation of a meeting held Aug. 24.

The developer for the proposal is Glenn Safadago and GBH Holdings.

The three-story multifamily residential building at 611 on Main would be three stories and include 18 dwelling units, with approximately 2,600 square feet of office space and underground parking. The existing structures on the site would be removed.

According to the agenda memo for the meeting, the ADB review “and potential decision” Aug. 31 should focus on the Phase II staff report, Aug. 23 staff report addendum, revised site plan, floor plans and elevations and revised landscape plan (Attachment 15) are attached and should be the focus of the ADB’s review (and potential decision) at the August 31 special meeting.

The meeting can be accessed in person or online. The physical meeting location is the Brackett Room, third floor of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N. Or you can watch via Zoom here. The passcode is 591531.

You can see the complete agenda here.