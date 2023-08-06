Armed on-duty police welcome in Edmonds store, Molly Moon’s says

Armed on-duty police officers are welcome to visit the new Molly Moon’s location in Edmonds.

That’s according to an email My Edmonds News received Saturday, Aug. 5 from the ice creamery, which opened its 10th store July 23 in Edmonds’ Main Street Commons.

Questions were raised about the Edmonds’ store policy because in 2020 — during the protests on Seattle’s Capitol Hill related to the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police — the Molly Moon’s store put up a sign in its Capitol Hill store alerting cops to its “Gun Free Zone” policy. Read more about that here.

We first sent an email inquiry July 24 about the store’s policy regarding police at the Edmonds store.

In its Aug. 5 response, Molly Moon’s said it’s true that all of its locations are gun-free zones, noting that “our company was one of the first businesses to partner with Washington CeaseFire in 2013 as an early adopter of its ‘Gun Free Zone’ Program.”

But that policy does not apply to on-duty police officers carrying weapons who want to enjoy ice cream, the email from the hello@mollymoonicecream.com address said.

“The policy is intended to help keep our mooncrew, our customers and our communities safe,” the email said. “The Gun Free Zone program is not intended to prevent law enforcement with job-related requirements to carry a firearm from entering private businesses as necessary, and our current policy does not prohibit on-duty police officers from coming into our shops and enjoying our ice cream.

“Cops are allowed to have their weapon on them while on duty when they come in for ice cream,” Molly Moon’s confirmed in a follow-up email exchange.