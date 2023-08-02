Art Beat: Driftwood Players tickets, Edmonds Sketchers, summer concerts, Taste Edmonds schedule

Edmonds Driftwood Players Season 65 single tickets now on sale

Single tickets are now available for all of Edmonds Driftwood Players’ upcoming Season 65 Mainstage Shows. Tickets sell quickly so don’t wait to reserve seats for the plays you’re looking forward to the most in 2023-2024. Subscribe to all four shows and save!

~ ~ ~ ~

Join Edmonds Sketchers

Visitors enjoying the Sketching Cascadia exhibit

Saturday, Aug. 6, 1:30 p.m.

ARTspot Edmonds

408 Main St., Edmonds

Saturday, July 29 was the last day of the Sketching Cascadia exhibit at the gallery at Graphite. Thanks to the show, many visitors have been inspired to consider picking up a pen and sketchbook.

Tracy Felix, from the gallery at Graphite, hosts a monthly Edmonds Sketchers group. If anyone would like to join, they meet the first Saturday of the month in front of ARTspot at 1:30 p.m. From there, the group heads to an interesting location within walking distance. BYOAS (bring your own art supplies)!

~ ~ ~ ~

Free summer concerts in Edmonds Aug. 6-10

Take in a free concert on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at two locations

The fifth week of free Edmonds Summer Concerts in the Park kicks off with a trio of sisters raised in Edmonds. The Gothard Sisters perform at City Park on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 3 p.m., followed by Jenny Davis Jazz Trio on Tuesday, Aug. 8 and Thursday, Aug. 10 with SeaStar, both at the Hazel Miller Plaza, 203 5th Ave. S. in downtown Edmonds, at 4:30 p.m.

The Gothard Sisters are a dynamic supergroup of three sisters raised in Edmonds who blend Celtic, folk, classical and new age musical influences, bringing songs to life with violin, acoustic guitar, mandolin, bodhran, djembe, whistle and vocal harmonies. The concert on Aug. 6 in City Park, 600 3rd Ave. S., Edmonds (3-4 p.m.) will feature some Celtic dancing as well.

Composer, band leader and critically acclaimed jazz vocalist Jenny Davis will perform with Chuck Easton and Ted Enderle on Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Hazel Miller Plaza. Davis earned an MFA in composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts and her BA in music from Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle.

Edmonds Summer Concerts welcomes back the band SeaStar on Thursday, Aug.10 from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Hazel Miller Plaza. SeaStar’s music has been described as both timeless and authentic. The group’s music ranges from dusty Americana to Celtic anthems with hints of bluegrass and old-time, to passionate ballads, and award-winning story songs. SeaStar takes their audiences on a musical journey of history and tradition.

Summer Concerts in the Park is a program of the City of Edmonds Arts Commission with sponsorship support from Lynnwood Honda, Carter Motors/Lynnwood Acura and the Hazel Miller Foundation. Click here for a complete schedule of concerts.

~ ~ ~ ~

Taste Edmonds schedule and event map are live

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Aug. 11-13

Frances Anderson Playfield

700 Main St., Edmonds

We’re less than two weeks away from the can’t-miss party of the summer! Take a look at the event map, plug your favorite band’s set time into your calendar, and get ready for a weekend to remember! Don’t forget to keep your eye on the Taste Edmonds website; it will consistently be updated with new information over the next few weeks. Check out the schedule above, grab your tickets, and I’ll see you there!

~ ~ ~ ~

Gallery North announces August exhibit, “Swinging Summer”

High Heels

Reception Saturday, Aug. 12, 1-4 p.m.

Gallery North

401 Main St., Edmonds

Gallery North is delighted to announce their Swinging Summer art show for the month of August. What do you think of when you hear Swinging Summer? Do you imagine an old-fashioned porch swing on a quiet warm evening? How about Big Band music and poodle skirts while dancing on the beach? Maybe a frayed rope hanging from a large oak tree so that you let go just in time to splash into the deepest part of a cold creek? A backyard barbecue with friends? Camping out in the mountains?

This new exhibit will display a variety of their member artists’ vision of this theme in both two- and three-dimensional pieces. They have added to the gallery a number of new exciting artists whose work will be on display, including stone sculptures by Michael Ruhoff, pottery work by Nicole Caudwell, gorgeous local photography by Petra Binder, floral candles by Marzy Rahrovi, and modern, colorful acrylics by Roxanne Marlin.

The Swinging Summer show runs Aug. 1-31. During a reception Saturday, Aug. 12, you can meet artists, enjoy light refreshments, and view the beautiful display. Also stop by during Art Walk Thursday, Aug. 17 from 5-8 p.m. — or anytime during the month.

~ ~ ~ ~

Reserve your spot for August author talks

A National Book Award winner, bestselling fantasy writer, and college admission specialist come together for an August to remember.

Sign up today for upcoming Author Talks. Learn more about your favorite author, their works and what’s next. Click the links in the titles to learn more and register for these online events.

Author of The Prophets: Author Talk with Robert Jones, Jr.

Tuesday, Aug. 15, 1 p.m.

New York Times bestselling author Robert Jones, Jr. discusses his debut and award-winning novel, The Prophets.

Isaiah was Samuel’s, and Samuel was Isaiah’s. In the barn, they tended to the animals but also to each other, transforming the shed into a place of hope in a world ruled by vicious masters. But when an older man — a fellow slave — seeks to gain favor by preaching the master’s gospel, the enslaved begin to turn on their own. Isaiah and Samuel’s love, once so simple, is seen as sinful and a danger to the plantation’s harmony.

Author Talk with Cassandra Clare: Bestselling Author of The Mortal Instruments Series

Wednesday, Aug. 23, 5 p.m.

Mega-bestselling author Cassandra Clare discusses the final book in The Last Hours series, Chain of Thorns.

Cordelia Carstairs is a Shadowhunter, a warrior trained since childhood to battle demons. In Chain of Thorns, Cordelia has lost everything that matters to her. If Cordelia and her friends are going to save their city — and their families — they will have to muster their courage, swallow their pride, and trust one another again. For if they fail, they may lose everything — even their souls.

A Year Inside College Admissions: An Author Talk with Jeff Selingo

Wednesday, Aug. 30, 11 a.m.

Spend an hour with bestselling author Jeff Selingo. After immersing himself in the world of college admissions for a year, Sellingo answers the question on the minds of teenagers and their parents alike: How do colleges select their freshman class?

The result is his most recent book, Who Gets In and Why: A Year Inside College Admissions, named one of the 100 Notable Books of 2020 by the New York Times.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele and singing with The Band LeLe.