Art Beat: Lynnwood Luau, comedy and children’s storytime

Lynnwood’s first Luau

Saturday, Aug. 19, 3-8 p.m.

District Plaza Next to the Lynnwood Event Center

3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood

Experience the richness of Hawaiian culture and traditions during the first-ever Lynnwood Luau, set for Saturday, Aug. 19. The free event promises a fusion of music, dance, art and culinary delights that will leave lasting memories.

RSVP by Thursday, Aug. 17 to win a VIP table for four.

Among the entertainment planned for the afternoon:

Strum, Seattle ukulele musicians

Blackjack Kerouac

Your Loud Neighbors

Sunshine Polynesia featuring Tahitian drummers, ukulele players, singers and fire performers

Sistah T – The event’s dynamic MJ and DJ for the Event

Creative Faces by Jain will be offering face and henna art

Sunshine From Polynesia will be providing free hula dance lessons

Prayers for Maui have been added to the agenda and attendees will be encouraged to make donations to help through the Red Cross.

More information about the Luau can be found here.

Viral musical comedy sensation Kristin Key to make debut at Historic Everett Theatre!

Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m.

Historic Everett Theatre

2911 Colby Ave., Everett

Following growing demands from die-hard fans in the area, queer comedian Kristin Key is ecstatic to make her headlining debut in Everett at the Historic Everett Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m.

Kristin has been featured on NBC’s Last Comic Standing and Bring the Funny. Between her popular Dry Bar comedy special, viral “Lesbian National Anthem” song, and standup clips from shows nationwide, Kristin’s videos have amassed over 25 million views with nearly 250,000 followers and counting.

With an engaged Patreon community and weekly live-streamed shows, Kristin’s audience can’t get enough of her hilarious and LGBTQIA+ friendly content. Whether it’s her jokes about cats and crocheting or family and the absurdities of daily life (all set to some seriously catchy tunes), Kristin’s evening at the Historic Everett Theatre will have something for comedy fans of all kinds. Get tickets for $20-$35 here.

A nationally headlining musical comedian, Kristin has found a way to perfectly blend together her thought-provoking hilarious true stories and original songs with outrageous off-the-cuff improv moments, ensuring that no two shows are the same. In addition to her impressive national credits above, Kristin also hosts the popular Kristin Knows Blank podcast, and has been featured on Comics Unleashed, VH-1’s 100 Greatest series, The Bob and Tom Show, and SiriusXM. She has recorded five full-length stand-up comedy albums and one studio music comedy album. Learn more at her website.

Storytime with Liz Wong

Friday, Aug. 25, 9:30 a.m.

Edmonds Bookshop

111 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

Bring your little ones to join in storytime at Edmonds Bookshop with Liz Wong, local children’s author and illustrator. Her books, Quackers and I Am Not a Penguin: A Pangolin’s Lament, are fun, colorful stories about friendship and uniqueness that children can relate to. Parents are expected to accompany their children for the duration of the 30-minute program, which will include some fun hands-on activities. Follow Edmonds Bookshop on Instagram or Facebook, or check their website to find out about this and other monthly storytimes.