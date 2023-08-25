Asian Service Center co-hosting concert, art event Aug. 26

The Edmonds-based Asian Service Center is co-hosting a concert and art event with nonprofit Helping With Arts from 10:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at North Creek Presbyterian Church in Mill Creek.

Proceeds from the event will benefit children living in poverty in China.

An art exhibition will run from 10:30-11:15 a.m., followed by an art sale and concert.

North Creek Presbyterian Church is located at 621 164th St. S.E., Mill Creek.

Learn more here.