August sunshine brings a colorful harvest to Edmonds Museum Market Saturday

Summer sunshine returns this Saturday as we find the market full of the colors and flavors of summer.

With hot days on the horizon, Alvarez Organic Farm has you covered with a wide selection of eggplants as well as sweet and hot peppers, all different colors and sizes. They will even have freshly picked cantaloupes and watermelons. Looking for salad greens, cucumbers or squash, check out Gypsy Rows Farm or Frog Song Farm.

For sweet snacking you cannot beat the delicious, juicy nectarines and peaches from Collins Family Orchards, Martin Family Orchards, Rest Awhile or ACMA Orchards. Blackberries are ripening as well, and early birds may still find some raspberries, blueberries or strawberries freshly picked and ready to take home and enjoy.

Between all these tasty treats from our local farmers, you will find so many locally made goods to take home and enjoy with your market harvest. Bubba Salsa is a perfect side with your fresh salmon from Wilson Fish. Pete’s Toffee, Deborah’s Piesor Annemarie’s Cakes provide sweet options for desserts. And then of course there are the freshly baked breads from either The Cottage or Snohomish Bakery. These are just a few of the treats you will find when you wander through the market this Saturday.

While you are shopping with our local producers and farmers, don’t forget to check out all the local artisans who join us each week. Whether you are looking for unique stickers, earrings, paintings, photos, soaps, garden art or furniture, you will find that and more at the market each week.

So come on down this Saturday and every Saturday through Oct. 14, open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Pick up a freshly tossed slice of pizza from Vespucci or a quesadilla from Patty Pan and shop local with us.

— By Christina Martin, Market Manager