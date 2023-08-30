Bel Canto Concert at Edmonds’ Holy Rosary Parish Aug. 31

A Bel Canto Concert Series is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 31 at Holy Rosary Parish in Edmonds. Arranged by Bellevue Opera and performed by local and international performers, the concert includes sacred music, selections from beloved Operas, and Broadway shows.

Suggested donation for tickets is $25, with ages 8 and under free. Tickets are available at the door beginning at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m. Proceeds benefit Sacred Heart Radio, Holy Rosary Parish and Bellevue Opera.

Holy Rosary is located at 630 7th Ave. N., Edmonds.