Bird Lore: Lazuli Bunting

A colorful bird of migration, the Lazuli Bunting has only been reported twice in Edmonds, most recently at Puget Drive feeders May 1, 2023. It was seen once previously at Edmonds Marsh, years ago.

There are four species of buntings that can be found in the U.S. and Southern Canada. The males are brightly colored while the females and juveniles are quite plain. They often remain out of sight in areas of dense, low brush. Males, however, will perch up in the open to sing. The Lazuli Bunting can often be found in streamside vegetation. In Washington it is found in abundance east of the Cascades. Small numbers are regular in Western Washington.

Diet of the Lazuli Bunting is comprised of seeds and insects. Insects make up more than half of its summer diet, including beetles, caterpillars, grasshoppers, true bugs and wild bees. Seeds, which may make up the bulk of its winter diet, include waste grains, grass and weed seeds. This bunting forages mostly on the ground and can be seen bending stalks of grass to the ground to eat the seeds.

As with many other species, the Lazuli Bunting male defends its nesting territory. The female builds the nest, which is a cup of grasses, leaves and weeds. It is lined with fine grass or animal hair. The nest is placed 2-4 feet above ground in shrubs, vines or low trees. It is attached to a vertical stem or forked branch. The three to five eggs are incubated by the female for about 12 days. The female mostly feeds the nestlings although the male sometimes helps. The young buntings fledge about 12 days after hatching. This species usually has two broods per year.

Nest predation is a major source of egg loss and chick mortality. Predators include American Crow, Common Raven, Black-billed Magpie, and Cooper’s and Sharp-shinned Hawks. Weasels, chipmunks, snakes and red squirrels also prey upon bunting nests.

The oldest known Lazuli Bunting was a male and at least 9 years and 1 month of age. He was recaptured and rereleased at a banding operation in Idaho in 1990 and after having been banded in 1981. Collective nouns for groups of buntings include a mural and a sacrifice.

Southbound migration begins early, usually by late July, for this bunting species. It migrates at night in mixed flocks with some short-distance movement during the day. It arrives at its Western Mexico wintering ground in October and November. During migration the Lazuli Bunting can be found in habitats in which it does not breed.

In terms of conservation, no management has been undertaken for the Lazuli Bunting because it is a generally abundant and widespread species within its breeding range. It is, however, captured and sold as a cage bird when it is on its wintering grounds in Mexico. Because it will use bird feeders and bird baths during breeding season, there may be some mortality due to window collisions. There are no data on the impact of pesticides although it is possible that birds breeding or wintering near agricultural fields may ingest pesticides or other toxins. Partners in Flight estimates a global population of about 5.6 million birds.

Each male sings a unique combination of notes. Young males create their own songs by rearranging syllables and combining song fragments from other males. You can listen to males singing in May at this link: https://xeno-canto.org/802845.

— By Carol Riddell

Carol Riddell manages the bird education displays, on behalf of Pilchuck Audubon Society and Edmonds Parks & Recreation, at the Olympic Beach Visitor Station.