Bird Lore: Molt of the California Gulls

Birds put their feathers through a lot of wear and tear in a year’s time. Depending on the species, they can undergo a shedding and replacement of their worn feathers once or twice a year. The process is called molt. It usually follows breeding season. The period of molt can make birds vulnerable as the loss of feathers can hinder flight or expose them to weather.

For California Gulls, juvenile birds replace most of their feathers from late May to early June. Molt in adult birds can begin between late May and June. Molt of the primary wing feathers is complete by the end of August. Body feather molt can last through September. Back feathers are molted in October.

Many bird species look for quiet, safe places to undergo their molt. The Edmonds summering population of California Gulls is attracted to the light colored, shallow arced roof of the Cascadia Art Museum. Upwards of 100 or more California Gulls can be seen on the roof at this time of year for a month or so. For visitors to Salish Crossing, it can seem like it is snowing feathers. For cat owners, this is a great opportunity to collect some of those worn feathers that the gulls are shedding. Many cats love to chase and bat feathers around the house. Once the shed is finished and new feathers have filled in, the gulls will move on.

I collected some feathers at Salish Crossing so that you can see what wear looks like. In the first photo the stem of the feather (rachis) is split. That suggests significant wear. In the other photos you can see very worn tips and sides.

We don’t have as many cormorants in Edmonds as we once did. They used to roost on the oil company dock at Marina Beach, When it was removed, there was little territory left on which cormorants could rest. Those that have remained in Edmonds perch on the dolphins at the ferry terminal, on some of the buoys near the Underwater Park, and on the Haines Wharf pilings. The greater good seemed to be removing creosoted pilings. The consequence was a diminished local cormorant population.

California Gulls are a great part of the summer wildlife experience in Edmonds. They have found a safe location for undergoing their molt. Hopefully we can tolerate their presence on the roof for the short period of their molt.

You can read more about California Gulls in this earlier column.

— By Carol Riddell

Carol Riddell manages the bird education displays, on behalf of Pilchuck Audubon Society and Edmonds Parks & Recreation, at the Olympic Beach Visitor Station.