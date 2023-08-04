Buckshnis concedes primary race for mayor, says she won’t endorse either frontrunner

Edmonds mayoral candidate Diane Buckshnis on Friday conceded the election to her primary opponents, adding that she won’t endorse either of the frontrunners — incumbent Mayor Mike Nelson or challenger Mike Rosen — during the November general election.
“With gratitude to all Edmonds citizens, I am conceding the primary election for mayor,” Buckshnis wrote in a statement released Friday morning. “I want to thank all the folks that have supported me over these past thirteen years and, especially, to express my appreciation to my hard-working team and all the folks that supported my campaign.
“I truly believed that the Edmonds community yearned to be put on top of the organizational chart, desired a financial watchdog, wanted their neighborhoods protected, and longed for an environmental champion,” she continued.
A 13-year member of the Edmonds City Council, Buckshnis gave up her Position 4 seat to run for mayor. She was trailing both Nelson and Rosen in the latest election returns released Thursday, with 21% of the vote.
“The next mayor will need to pivot the city away from serious financial issues, address the code rewrite to protect our neighborhoods and environment/watersheds in a timely and cost-effective manner, deliver improved public safety, as well as bridge the divide created between the administration and council,” Buckshnis said. “Frankly, I believed my institutional knowledge and municipal government experience (including mentoring many councilmembers, working with four administrations, and dedicating thousands of hours to regional assignments) best positioned me to tackle these challenges.”
Buckshnis went on to say that “many have asked me who I am going to support but knowing these considerable issues I cannot in good conscience support either candidate. Still, I wish whoever becomes Mayor much needed luck,” she said.
“I’m looking forward to completing my council term on behalf of all Edmonds citizens. I’ll then continue giving back to the Edmonds community through my volunteering activities with the Senior Center/Edmonds Waterfront Center, Rotary (CASA ad litem and Edmonds Art Festival), Floretum Garden Club, Marsh volunteers, and of course, the Dog Park (woof).”
Diane has and is doing a great job for the taxpayers of Edmonds. I worked with Diane on our last levy project. Her extensive financial background was very helpful to help educate our levy team members about the ins and outs of city finances. Her extensive knowledge of our budget and budgeting process will once again serve our city as we enter this budget cycle. Thank you, Diane, for your thoughtful work and your continued support of Edmonds.
Very sad news. Thank you, Diane, for your years of service and dedication.
Keep it up Diane, this town still needs you.
I too would like to thank Diane for her service to our community. We should all be grateful to have citizens like Diane who are willing to dedicate over 13 years to the city with little reward other than loving the city she represented. We will be losing a person with deep institutional knowledge, but knowing Diane, I’m sure she will be seen around town engaged in one way or another.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.