Buckshnis concedes primary race for mayor, says she won’t endorse either frontrunner

Edmonds mayoral candidate Diane Buckshnis on Friday conceded the election to her primary opponents, adding that she won’t endorse either of the frontrunners — incumbent Mayor Mike Nelson or challenger Mike Rosen — during the November general election.

“With gratitude to all Edmonds citizens, I am conceding the primary election for mayor,” Buckshnis wrote in a statement released Friday morning. “I want to thank all the folks that have supported me over these past thirteen years and, especially, to express my appreciation to my hard-working team and all the folks that supported my campaign.

“I truly believed that the Edmonds community yearned to be put on top of the organizational chart, desired a financial watchdog, wanted their neighborhoods protected, and longed for an environmental champion,” she continued.

A 13-year member of the Edmonds City Council, Buckshnis gave up her Position 4 seat to run for mayor. She was trailing both Nelson and Rosen in the latest election returns released Thursday, with 21% of the vote.

“The next mayor will need to pivot the city away from serious financial issues, address the code rewrite to protect our neighborhoods and environment/watersheds in a timely and cost-effective manner, deliver improved public safety, as well as bridge the divide created between the administration and council,” Buckshnis said. “Frankly, I believed my institutional knowledge and municipal government experience (including mentoring many councilmembers, working with four administrations, and dedicating thousands of hours to regional assignments) best positioned me to tackle these challenges.”

Buckshnis went on to say that “many have asked me who I am going to support but knowing these considerable issues I cannot in good conscience support either candidate. Still, I wish whoever becomes Mayor much needed luck,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to completing my council term on behalf of all Edmonds citizens. I’ll then continue giving back to the Edmonds community through my volunteering activities with the Senior Center/Edmonds Waterfront Center, Rotary (CASA ad litem and Edmonds Art Festival), Floretum Garden Club, Marsh volunteers, and of course, the Dog Park (woof).”