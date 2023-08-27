Cascadia Art Museum gala sets fundraising record

Pat Clayton was one of three plein air artist at the event who created original works, which were later put up as auction items.
Hank and Jeanette Turner with Laurie Sorensen (center) checking in.
Marni Muir and Anne Kutay were on hand for the festivities.
A guest makes a bid on a silent auction item.
There was plenty of time to stroll the Echelbargers’ grounds while enjoying drinks and the view.
Cascadia Art Museum President Lindsey Echelbarger welcomes guests.
Cascadia Executive Director Sally Ralston acknowledge the vital role of museum staff, volunteers, board and donors in the success of the museum and its programs.
As the bidding begins, guests raise their bid cards.
Continuing a tradition begun last year, the first item up for auction was Lindsey Echelbarger’s tie.
The bidding was fast and furious, but the tie went to a jubilant Greg Hoff of Windermere Realty.
Rick Steves and Shelley Wee share a laugh at their table.
Three pieces of plein air art created that evening go up on the auction block.
Mary Kay Sneeringer and husband David Brewster were on hand to join in the festivities.
Guests were treated to a hazy red sunset as the event drew to a close.

The seventh annual “Summer Stars” gala fundraiser for Edmonds’ Cascadia Art Museum welcomed more that 250 attendees to the home of Cascadia Museum President Lindsey Echelbarger on Saturday evening, where he and his wife Carolyn hosted what has become an undisputed high point on the annual Edmonds calendar of events. Guests bid on a wide range of silent auction items, followed by a live auction featuring items ranging from vacations to jewelry to original art works to dinners and shows, all to support the work, programs, and community building of the Cascadia Art Museum.

“We’re so happy to have you celebrate with us,” Lindsey Echelbarger said as he welcomed the group. “This is the sixth year we’ve done this in our back yard [the 2000 event was virtual due to COVID], and since we began we’ve raised almost $2.5 million from these events alone to support the museum and its activities in the community.

“I want to make you all aware of two important things that happened at the museum over the past few months,” he continued. “First, The Seattle Times named the Cascadia Museum one of the eight must-see museums in the Seattle area. Not bad for a seven-year-old institution – many larger, richer museums didn’t make it, but we did. Second, our recent exhibition First Impressions: Women Printmakers of Washington traveled to Spokane and opened at the Spokane Museum of Arts and Culture. This is big deal, because it shows that we are not only having an impact on our own community, but also across the state. And we’re making this difference thanks to our board, volunteers, staff – and donors like you. And with your help tonight, the best is yet to come. So again, thanks for attending tonight. We are humbled by your generosity and look forward to continuing this journey together as we celebrate the rich history of Northwest art.”

And when the counting was done, the event proved to be the most successful ever, raising $506,000 and surpassing the previous year’s record by almost $60,000.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel

