Cascadia Art Museum gala sets fundraising record

The seventh annual “Summer Stars” gala fundraiser for Edmonds’ Cascadia Art Museum welcomed more that 250 attendees to the home of Cascadia Museum President Lindsey Echelbarger on Saturday evening, where he and his wife Carolyn hosted what has become an undisputed high point on the annual Edmonds calendar of events. Guests bid on a wide range of silent auction items, followed by a live auction featuring items ranging from vacations to jewelry to original art works to dinners and shows, all to support the work, programs, and community building of the Cascadia Art Museum.

“We’re so happy to have you celebrate with us,” Lindsey Echelbarger said as he welcomed the group. “This is the sixth year we’ve done this in our back yard [the 2000 event was virtual due to COVID], and since we began we’ve raised almost $2.5 million from these events alone to support the museum and its activities in the community.

“I want to make you all aware of two important things that happened at the museum over the past few months,” he continued. “First, The Seattle Times named the Cascadia Museum one of the eight must-see museums in the Seattle area. Not bad for a seven-year-old institution – many larger, richer museums didn’t make it, but we did. Second, our recent exhibition First Impressions: Women Printmakers of Washington traveled to Spokane and opened at the Spokane Museum of Arts and Culture. This is big deal, because it shows that we are not only having an impact on our own community, but also across the state. And we’re making this difference thanks to our board, volunteers, staff – and donors like you. And with your help tonight, the best is yet to come. So again, thanks for attending tonight. We are humbled by your generosity and look forward to continuing this journey together as we celebrate the rich history of Northwest art.”

And when the counting was done, the event proved to be the most successful ever, raising $506,000 and surpassing the previous year’s record by almost $60,000.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel