City poll asks for feedback on Edmonds’ Landmark 99 site

The City of Edmonds is inviting the community to submit initial feedback on desired uses for the Highway 99 Landmark Site via this online SurveyMonkey poll.

According to a news release issues Thursday, the city is in the process of gathering public input to help determine how to approach potential development on the 10-plus-acre property located at the southern corridor of Highway 99. (This is the current location of Burlington Coat Factory, the Aurora Antique Pavilion and the closed Mick Finster’s).

During its June 27 meeting, the Edmonds City Council voted 3-1 with two abstentions and one absence to authorize Mayor Mike Nelson to sign an option agreement for the possible future purchase of a 10-acre site at the southern edge of Edmonds’ Highway 99 neighborhood.

Nelson announced during a June 22 press conference that his administration would be seeking council authorization to sign an option agreement with the Burlington property owner — Eastern Investment Corporation and Southeast 888 Investment LLC. The agreement includes a refundable deposit of $100,000 to hold the property for six months, which would give the city time to conduct public engagement and further study the idea. After that first six months, the city would have an additional year to decide whether to complete the purchase.

While no specific uses have been determined for the property, some ideas have included a police substation, senior housing or other community services.

Thursday’s press release noted that the online poll “is the first step in resident engagement providing the public an opportunity to weigh in on ideas for how to utilize the site. While the poll does not constitute the final list of potential projects for the site, it will help guide the city during the planning and purchasing process.”

The poll can be accessed by clicking this link.

The poll is also available in Spanish, Korean, and simplified Chinese.

Spanish: https://es.surveymonkey.com/r/CityofEdmondsSPSurvey

Chinese: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CityofEdmondsCHSurvey

Korean: https://ko.surveymonkey.com/r/CityofEdmondsKOSurvey

An open house is being planned for September and details on that meeting will be shared soon. To learn more, visit www.edmondswa.gov/99landmark.