Edmonds Coffee With A Cop travels to Highway 99’s Woods Coffee

“Steve, your latte is ready!” a barista yelled over the symphony of blending machines and people talking in little groups near the entrance of the coffee shop. One man who was carrying his child smiled at Community Engagement Coordinator Tabatha Shoemake and said, “Thank you for your service” before he headed out the door.

It was more packed than a typical morning at Woods Coffee on Highway 99 because the Edmonds Police Department hosted their second Coffee With A Cop event from 10 a.m. to noon.

Like the first one at Cafe Louvre in downtown Edmonds last month, local residents sipped coffee with more than a dozen police officers to discuss problems in the neighborhood, particularly along Highway 99. While some of the issues are traffic related, like speeding on 220th Street Southwest and 80th Avenue West, some residents told the officers about “suspicious behaviors” near their homes along the highway.

Sgt. Jason Robinson mentioned that there are more concerns about narcotics near Highway 99, but there’s “nothing concrete” because no one actually witnessed a drug deal going on.

Shoemake, who started the Coffee With A Cop events in Edmonds, said that the second event had a good turnout like the first one. Even some residents from downtown traveled to Woods Coffee to speak to the officers.

However, Cpl. Dietrich Borst said that most of the attendees were the same residents who went to the last one. It may be because most “younger, working people” are not available to meet in mid-morning, he said. Borst added that they would like more multilingual officers and staff since Edmonds has a significant population of Hispanic and Korean residents.

Coffee With A Cop was started in Hawthorne, Calif., in 2011 by the Hawthorne Police Department. Since then, not only has the movement spread across all 50 U.S. states and parts of Canada, other police departments in 15 countries — including South Africa, Romania, Chile, and Singapore — also participated. There are no speeches or agenda; people just show up, have a drink, and chat with police officers.

While the goal is to build better trust and transparency between the police and communities, the Edmonds Police Department started Coffee With A Cop to encourage residents to be more involved with their community—especially as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes.

“People were glad that we were doing it, and I felt a lot of support from this department,” Shoemake said. “Woods Coffee was [good] with it and had no issues with it whatsoever. It’s wonderful to be partnering with the businesses.”

While Shoemaker did not say where or when the next Coffee With A Cop will be, she said that there will be one at another location in Edmonds in late September. Follow Edmonds Police Department for upcoming events on Instagram and Facebook.

— Story and photos by Nick Ng