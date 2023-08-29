Community Table continues at Edmonds Waterfront Center

Although the Potlatch Bistro is closing, the Rotary Club of Edmonds’ Community Table program will continue at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

The waterfront center announced last week that as of Sept. 1., the Potlatch Bistro will be consolidated with Shore Pine Coffee & Gelato. An expanded menu of grab-and-go lunch options will be offered at Shore Pine for the public including soup and sandwiches, salads and wraps and breakfast sandwiches. The banquet room will continue to offer seating, live music and Sound and ferry views.

This program was developed by Rotarians Carol Kinney and Karen Barnes, who also serve as board members at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. The concept is a simple one: Seniors who come to EWC for lunch, and don’t wish to eat alone, have a warm and welcoming space with a Rotary bolunteer. The Community Table is open every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. No registration or reservations is required.