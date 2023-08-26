Community Transit September service change and Labor Day schedule

Community Transit September service changes will go into effect on Sunday, Sept. 3. There will also be a special schedule for Labor Day service on Monday, Sept. 4.

September Service Change

Riders can expect minor schedule changes to all bus routes, including weekends. On most weekday schedules, trip times will be changing by five to ten minutes on average.

There will be more significant changes on the following routes:

196 – More trips added, restoring service to every 30 minutes during peak travel times

113, 130, 220 and 240 – More trips added, check the route schedule for details

Most routes on weekends – Significant schedule adjustments to improve connections, riders should check schedules if they ride on weekends

These adjustments will improve bus connections and on-time service. Details about Community Transit’s service change are available at communitytransit.org/servicechange.

Labor Day Service

Community Transit bus and DART paratransit service will operate on Sunday schedules on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4:

All Community Transit local bus, Swift bus rapid transit and DART paratransit service: Sunday schedule

Sound Transit buses: Sunday schedule

Customer Care phone lines and RideStore: Closed

Online trip planning tools

It’s easy to plan a bus trip and see where the bus is in real-time by going to communitytransit.org and clicking on:

Maps & Schedules – View September 2023 preview schedules for changes to route(s).

Plan My Trip – Enter a start and end location and get schedules, fares and other trip information. Set the departure or arrival time to Sept. 3 or later to see new schedules.

Rider Alerts – Subscribe and get email updates about route changes.

Riders can also request a printed schedule by calling 425-353-7433 or emailing riders@commtrans.org.