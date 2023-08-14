Council Aug. 15 to consider Brackett’s Landing North dog ban, $250K for Landmark 99 consultant

Among the items on the Edmonds City Council agenda for Tuesday, Aug. 15 is discussion of a proposal from city staff to use $250,000 of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to pay for consultant costs related to the Landmark 99 proposal.

The city is in the process of gathering public input to help determine how to approach potential development on the 10-plus-acre property located at the southern corridor of Highway 99. (This is the current location of Burlington Coat Factory, the Aurora Antique Pavilion and the closed Mick Finster’s).

During its June 27 meeting, the Edmonds City Council voted 3-1 with two abstentions and one absenceto authorize Mayor Mike Nelson to sign an option agreement for the possible future purchase of the site.

In a memorandum accompanying the Aug. 15 council agenda item, staff says it has identified several project needs “to properly vet the property,” including:

-Complete due diligence

-Engage the public in a community vision for the site

-Develop a master plan and

-Identify financing and development strategies.

“Staff has identified the type of consultant services needed to complete these tasks, along with estimated costs, and we are requesting council budget authorization to move forward,” the memorandum continued. The item is set for discussion Aug. 15, with recommended action at the Aug. 22 council meeting.

Staff has identified $250,000 in ARPA funds to cover these costs, which would minimize expenditures from the general fund, the council agenda item notes. The money would come from the city’s Facade Improvement Program, which the council voted to create with ARPA funds as part of the 2023 adopted budget. The program was intended to stimulate revitalization through incremental grants made available for storefront repairs, but staff “has been challenged to lift this program because of the incremental nature of the grants and the limited resources available to manage that many simultaneous grants. This grant has not been advertised nor advanced in 2023,” the memorandum states.

Other items on the council agenda include:

– Review of a proposed code amendment that would close Brackett’s Landing North — which is a marine sanctuary — to dogs. This was discussed at last week’s parks and public works committee meeting.

– Consideration of an ordinance increasing the number of allowed hens per single-family residence from three to six. This was also discussed during last week’s committee meetings.

– Review of the 2023 second quarter financial update

– Ordinance to amend city code related to city attorney and city prosecutor hiring practices and performance reviews.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., at 7 p.m. You can also watch the meeting remotely at zoom.us/j/95798484261.Or comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the council meeting webpage (where you can see the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.

Prior to the 7 p.m. meeting, the council will meet in executive session at 6:20 p.m. “to consider the selection of a site or the acquisition of real estate by lease or purchase when public knowledge regarding such consideration would cause a likelihood of increased price.”