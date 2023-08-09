Council considers ban on dogs at Brackett’s Landing North, increase in number of backyard chickens

Dogs would be prohibited from entering Brackett’s Landing North Park under a proposal being considered by the Edmonds City Council.

City of Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Human Services Director Angie Feser addressed the issue during the council parks and public works committee meeting Tuesday night. Councilmembers and staff have heard ongoing concerns about the city’s current policy — approved by the council on a trial basis in June 2019 — which permits leashed dogs on the walkways and in the parking lot at Brackett’s Landing North. The area is categorized by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife as a marine sanctuary.

“What we are basically doing is closing the entire park to dogs,” Feser said of the proposal being discussed Tuesday.

Dogs are not allowed on any Edmonds beaches except the Off Leash Area Edmonds dog park located south of the Port of Edmonds Marina — and signs are posted to that effect. But that doesn’t stop people from bringing their dogs to the beach and even letting them run off leash.

“There are some dog (owners) who don’t follow the rules,” said Councilmember Diane Buckshnis, a member of the parks and public works committe. Buckshnis is also among the volunteers who operate the off-leash dog park — located about a mile south of Brackett’s Landing North — where dogs are allowed.

The presence of dogs discourages wildlife — including migratory birds and seals — from visiting the beach — located just north of the Edmonds ferry terminal — and in one instance a baby seal died after it was attacked by a dog, the committee learned.

Buckshnis noted that the council’s 2019 decision “was meant to be a test period,” and said it’s time for the policy to change.

“I personally think this is a good idea,” said Councilmember and Committee Chair Dave Teitzel. “I mean, it is a marine sanctuary. We’ve had wildlife that’s been disturbed or injured with dogs down there. I just think this is the right thing to do.”

Feser promised that if the measure is approved, the city would add prominent signage alerting people that dogs aren’t allowed in the park. Buckshnis also suggested a sign with an arrow be installed pointing to the off-leash park a mile away. “There are a lot of tourists that don’t know that. They just take the dog to the beach or wherever and let them run free,” Buckshnis said.

In addition to signage, enforcement of the new rule will be key, Teitzel added.

Committee members agreed to bring the matter to the full council for discussion, in part to let community members know the change is being considered. “It’s an emotional thing and a lot of dog lovers are maybe going to be little upset that like to use that beach,” Teitzel said. “People need to know this is coming and that enforcement is coming as well.”

In other business Tuesday, the parks and public works committee heard an update from Public Works and Utilities Director Oscar Antillon regarding the sewage gas odor problems reported near Edmonds City Park. Antillon said the city is continuing to monitor the five manholes in the area, with one of those showing “pretty significant levels” of odor. Edmonds is also waiting to see whether a request made to King County — which has a sewage line running into Edmonds — to reduce its peak flows will make a difference. Meanwhile, the city has maximized the settings on the odor scrubber at City Park and has installed more odor scrubber/filters on the manholes themselves, Antillon said.

During the council’s public safety-planning-human services-personnel committee, councilmmbers discussed a proposal to increase the number of hens allowed in the city from three to five. City Attorney Jeff Taraday — who drafted the legislation based on a request from councilmembers — noted that the number of hens permitted in other cities varies from three to six or greater. “It is just a matter of legislative discretion,” he said.

Councilmember Vivian Olson said residents have been asking for the change, “and it really has to do with turnover in the flock. People who are actually raising chickens in our community are saying that when three’s the limit and one dies, you can’t bring in one without it being pecked to death by the two that are already there.”

Cities generally don’t allow roosters because residents find their crowing annoying, but hens are permitted for their egg-laying capabilities.

Councilmember Jenna Nand raised the concern that many people buy baby chicks in groups of six or 12 without knowing their sex — and as a result juvenile roosters are later dumped in local parks because they aren’t allowed. She said she would like to see language added that addresses the need for “responsible rehoming” of any roosters.

Councilmember Susan Paine said she has had chickens in the past and she suggested it may be better to consider allowing up to seven chickens. She also suggested to “allow for maybe some visiting roosters to come in. Because some people do prefer to have their eggs fertilized and sometimes they want to grow their own chicks.”

Olson said she preferred six or fewer hens simply because a larger flock could cause issues for residents living nearby.

Councilmembers agreed the issue should come before the full council for discussion and community feedback at a later date.

–By Teresa Wippel