Council@ email address is back, council president says

The group email council@edmondswa.gov is “back by popular demand.” That’s the word from Edmonds City Council President Neil Tibbott, who said Sunday that the change went into effect last week.

“And, for the first time there will be an autoreply letting you know that we have received your message,” Tibbott said. “The autoreply will also provide helpful links to use when contacting the council and city staff.”

Tibbott caused a stir when he announced last month that the catch-all address for reaching councilmembers was disabled. Instead, those emailing the council received an auto-reply notifying them that they should route their message “to the specific councilmembers or staff department related to your particular area of interest.”

Tibbott stressed that the change was his decision alone, and many other councilmembers expressed their opposition to the shift.

In his announcement regarding the reinstatement of the council@ address, Tibbott said the council is “also working to improve the council public comment web form, which is a powerful tool for informing the council and public about issues concerning the whole city.

“The council often receives direct email providing valuable perspectives about the city, but the public doesn’t get to see them,” Tibbott continued. “These comments help us learn from each other but only if they are provided on the comment form, which are shared in the next published agenda packet as a public record.”

A recent example of this, he said, was the views shared with the council about car tab fees. “The messages both for and against that issue help the council understand the diverse views of our city better.

“It may help you to know that public comments posted on the web form are also sent to the council’s email,” he added. “When they are published in the council packet, email addresses are removed. We are working with our tech support team to improve this system to serve you better.”