County issues complete outdoor burn ban as of Aug. 22

Due to the continued fire danger risk and shared resources assisting with wildland fire efforts in Washington state, the Snohomish County Fire Marshal has ordered a Stage 2 Burn Ban placing restrictions on all open burning.

The ban, effective at 4 p.m. Aug. 22, means that all open burning is prohibited in Snohomish County. This ban is in conjunction with burning restrictions placed by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Forest Service burn bans, which include campfires.

All outdoor burning is prohibited during this ban, including residential yard debris fires and recreational fires in fire pits.

Propane fire pits and enclosed barbecues, without solid wood burning material, will continue to be allowed. Use of charcoal or propane barbeques shall be conducted on non-combustible surfaces and be a minimum of 10 feet from vegetation or combustible materials on. The use of a propane or charcoal barbecue is allowed on private property only. Fire pits or similar enclosures with a metal grate are not considered barbecues. Charcoal and ash should be discarded in a metal container and be doused with water. The container should be kept ten feet from vegetation or combustible materials for 72 hours.

For the duration of this burn ban all outdoor burn permits are suspended.

This ban will remain in effect until there has been a sustained period of rainfall or the fire risk is reduced.