David Alan Cumming: A sports enthusiast, he had a passion for the outdoors

Dave died at home of natural causes related to cardiovascular disease on May 28th, 2023.

Dave was born in Saint Paul, MN, on July 18, 1956 and was raised in Edmonds, WA. He atended Meadowdale High School and graduated in 1974. Growing up in the Pacific Northwest, Dave had a passion for the outdoors and spent his younger years camping with his parents, Alan and Dorothea (Sis).

Dave had many interests. First and foremost, he was a sports enthusiast. He played soccer in his youth and adult years, and the Seatle Sounders soccer team had a huge fan in Dave. He was also an avid skier, doing both traditional downhill and telemark skiing. And, as a ski instructor, he shared his love of the sport with the next generation. Sea kayaking was another favorite hobby. Also passionate about photography, Dave was always planning the next adventure.

Dave was a foodie and a connoisseur of fine beers. He especially enjoyed having a pint or three with friends at the Latona Pub in Northeast Seatle.

Professionally, Dave worked as a carpenter and later in landscape construction with his cousin, Steve Brennan. He also helped decorate The Bon Marche in downtown Seatle for the holidays, which included putting the star on the top of the tall tree outside the store. He worked at Marmot Mountain Works in Bellevue for many years where he sold outdoor equipment and shared his extensive knowledge of outdoor recreation with others.

Dave was a gentle, loving soul and he is very missed by those who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Al and Sis Cumming, and his birth mother, Geraldine Drtina.

The funeral for Dave will be held at St. Alphonsus Church in Ballard on Wednesday, August 16th, at 11 a.m. A celebration of life will follow at 2:30 at the home of his cousin, Jim, in Ballard.