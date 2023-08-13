Economic Development Commission set Aug. 16 to tour Landmark 99 site

The Edmonds Economic Development Commission is scheduled to have a special meeting from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, which will include an in-person walking tour of the Highway 99/Lake Ballinger area, ending at the site of the proposed City of Edmonds Landmark 99 project.

The public is invited to join at any of the meeting locations/stops listed below.

The group will meet at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of 23607 Highway 99. Participants will begin walking to the next stop at 6:25 p.m., with the following schedule:

Stop 1 (6:35 p.m.) – McAleer Boat Launch

Address: 23731 74th Ave. W., Edmonds

Begin walking to next stop at 6:55 p.m. Stop 2 (7 p.m.) – Mathay Ballinger Park Entrance

Address: 24100 78th Pl. W., Edmonds

Being walking to next stop at 7:20 p.m. Stop 3 (7:30 p.m.) – Landmark site address: 24001 Highway 99, Edmond

There will be discussion, questions and observations, following by adjournment at 8 p.m.