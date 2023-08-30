Edmonds Author and Speaker Series presents Paddle Pilgrim Adventures Sept. 14

Four intrepid paddlers launched their kayaks for a month-long adventure down the Mekong River through Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam to the South China Sea. Led by author/adventurer Dave Ellingson, known as the Paddle Pilgrim, the group encountered diverse cultures and spectacular scenery, witnessed environmental issues, and experienced physical, emotional and spiritual challenges.

The complete story is told in Ellingson’s new book, Paddle Pilgrim: A Mekong River Adventure Through Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam. He will be sharing highlights of his adventures during a Thursday, Sept. 14 presentation at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.

This is part of the ongoing Edmonds Author and Speaker Series sponsored by the Edmonds Waterfront Center and My Edmonds News.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $7.50 and can be purchased at this link or at the door.