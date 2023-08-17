Edmonds & Beyond Plein Air Paint Out Aug. 17-26

It’s time for Cole Gallery’s second annual Edmonds & Beyond Plein Air Paint Out.
From Aug. 17- 26, a total of 37 selected artists will be painting Edmonds, Kingston and the Olympic National Park.
On Saturday, Sept. 2, there will be a three-hour quick draw event from 9 a.m. to noon, where competing artists will create paintings from start to finish in downtown Edmonds. All finished art will be turned into Cole Gallery by 12:30 p.m., where the fresh-off-the-easel paintings will be for sale immediately.
From 5-8 p.m. Sept. 2, Cole Gallery will host a gala artist’s reception and awards ceremony, with art awards totaling over $2,000. The public is invited to attend.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.