Edmonds & Beyond Plein Air Paint Out Aug. 17-26

It’s time for Cole Gallery’s second annual Edmonds & Beyond Plein Air Paint Out.

From Aug. 17- 26, a total of 37 selected artists will be painting Edmonds, Kingston and the Olympic National Park.

On Saturday, Sept. 2, there will be a three-hour quick draw event from 9 a.m. to noon, where competing artists will create paintings from start to finish in downtown Edmonds. All finished art will be turned into Cole Gallery by 12:30 p.m., where the fresh-off-the-easel paintings will be for sale immediately.

From 5-8 p.m. Sept. 2, Cole Gallery will host a gala artist’s reception and awards ceremony, with art awards totaling over $2,000. The public is invited to attend.