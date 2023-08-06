Edmonds City Council to meet in committees Aug. 8

It’s a day of vrtual committee meetings for the Edmonds City Council Tuesday, Aug. 8, starting with the public safety-planning-human services-personnel committee at 3:30 p.m., followed by the finance committee at 5:30 p.m. and the parks and public works committee at 7:30 p.m.

Here are the agendas for each meeting:

Public safety-planning-human services-personnel committee

– Committee updates on State Route 104 and Highway 99 cleanup and the city’s opioid fund

– Conflict counsel and public defense assessor rates

– Update on city recruitments

– Cultural arts specialist reclassification

– Ordinance allowing five hens per single-family residence

– Ordinance exempting generators from local noise regulations

– Ordinance to amend city code regarding Edmonds Youth Commission applicants

– Ordinance to amend city code related to city attorney and city prosecutor hiring practices and performance reviews.

Finance committee

– Ordinance for Public Facilities District charter amendment

– Ordinance to close Parks Trust Fund 136

– Price adjustment for city fiber internet customer

– June 2023 monthly financial report

Parks and public works committee

– Committee update on request for pea patches.

– Construction contract for the 2023 overlay project.

– Supplemental agreement with The Blueline Group for citywide bicycle improvements project.

– Supplemental agreement with WSP for construction management services on the 76th Ave overlay project.

– Edmonds Underwater Park Steward’s 2022-23 status report.

– Proposed code amendment to city code regarding dogs in protected marine areas

Council committee meetings are work sessions for the council and city staff and do not include audience comments or public hearings. Staff and councilmembers attend committee meetings virtually, and members of the public are encouraged to attend the same way. You can access these meetings via the Zoom meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782, Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

If members of the public can’t access the virtual committee meetings with their personal devices, a monitor is provided during committee meetings in the city council conference room at Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.