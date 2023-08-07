Edmonds Historical Museum marks 50 years

Posted: August 6, 2023 7
Museum volunteer Sandra Butterfield in costume portraying Edmonds educator and community icon Frances Anderson.
Andrew Carnegie, who funded the construction and establishment of the Edmonds Library and many small-town libraries across the nation, was portrayed by museum volunteer Dean Larson.

The Edmonds Historical Museum Sunday afternoon hosted a rededication ribbon cutting commemorating 50 years since the facility opened its doors in the old Carnegie Library building at 118 5th Ave. N.

Museum Director Katie Kelly (left) reads the proclamation while Frances Anderson (played by Sandra Butterfield) and Andrew Carnegie (played by Dean Larson) prepare to cut the ribbon.

“For 50 years, the Edmonds Historical Museum has been the local repository for Edmonds and South Snohomish County history,” said Museum Director Katie Kelly. “Even before the museum officially opened to the public on Aug. 3, 1973, volunteers were collecting artifacts, documents and pictures with the goal of preserving and displaying the community’s history.

“Since that time, the museum has collected more than 25,000 items,” she continued. “Though our mission has evolved over the years, we remain dedicated to the core values of our founders: to share and promote the history and heritage of our community.”

The ribbon is cut, marking 50 years since the Edmonds Historical Museum opened its door to the public.

Among the attendees were several in costume, portraying notable figures from Edmonds’ past and who were key to realizing the facility that exists today.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel

