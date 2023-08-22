Edmonds Landing hosts Yappy Hour and Doggy Dive-In

The Edmonds Landing retirement community hosted a Yappy Hour and Doggy Dive-In last weekend, with all proceeds benefiting the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

According to Edmonds Landing Marketing Director Jennifer Angell, refreshments included tequila sunrises, hamburgers and hotdogs. There were several prize drawings for a Petco gift card, along with event shirts and baskets for owners and pets.

Tables were lined with dog treats bags and cookies painted with dog faces for the attendees, which were prepared by Nana’s Sweet Treasures.