Edmonds Lions Club distributes books at Meadowdale HS back to school fair

L-R: Edmonds Lions Club members Sandy Tsiang, Judy Forgey and Phil Stone give away books Aug. 17. (Photo courtesy Edmonds Lions Club)

The Edmonds Lions Club gave away 332 books during Meadowdale High School’s Back to School Resource Fair Aug. 17. The club brought books for kids ages 5 through 18 plus a few extra for adults.

“It was a wonderful turnout and we appreciated being asked,” said Judy Forgey of the Lions Club.

