Edmonds Lions Club hosts work party at Sierra Park; next cleanup Sept. 9

The Edmonds Lions Club held a work party on Saturday, Aug. 12, to beautify Sierra Park.

The Edmonds Lions Club created the Sierra Park Path for the Blind in 1976 in honor of our nation’s bicentennial celebration. The trail was built into a small neighborhood park at 19020 80th Ave. West and winds through a peaceful wooded area.

Signs describe designated trees in print and braille and display a drawing of the tree’s leaves.

The original trail was designed by architect Bob Brown, who was blind and funded by the Edmonds Lions Club. The City of Edmonds owns the park. Edmonds Lions work in cooperation with the city to maintain the trail.

Sierra Park is open to the public. There is a generous parking lot, a bench, and a picnic table for use by visitors.

The club welcomes volunteers to join in maintaining the park. The next cleanup work party is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 9, at the park.

The Edmonds Lions Club, which celebrated its 75th anniversary earlier this year, meets at 6:30 p.m.. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month, September through June, at Maplewood Presbyterian Church, 19523 84th Ave. W. in Edmonds. Learn more at edmondslions.org.