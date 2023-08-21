Edmonds Planning Board Aug. 23 agenda: Public hearing on aquifer recharge area, Edmonds Way rezone

The Edmonds Planning Board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23 at Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. Among the items on the agenda is the continuation of a public hearing on a critical aquifer recharge area code amendment.

The amendment is related to protecting public groundwater drinking supplies from potential contamination and to ensure adequate groundwater availability. The current Edmonds code from 2016 states that there are no such areas in the city. But in 2022, the city learned there were two Olympic View Water & Sewer District wellhead protection areas that need to be regulated

The board is also scheduled to hold a public hearing for a rezone proposal for 9530/9620 Edmonds Way, changing it from RM-EW (multiple family residential) to BC-EW (business commercial).

And under unfinished business, the board will hold a work session on private property tree regulations.

The hybrid meeting will be in the third floor Brackett Room at Edmonds City Hall. You can also watch remotely here. Meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and passcode is 007978. Or listen by telephone at US: +1 253 215 8782.

