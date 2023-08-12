Edmonds Police Blotter: Aug. 1-8, 2023

Aug. 1

24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested after he assaulted a woman.

800 block 15th Street Southwest: Damage was reported to planters at a cemetery.

19500 block 84th Avenue West: A church requested that a female be trespassed.

8600 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman who was previously trespassed from a church was arrested for trespassing.

8300 block 218th Street Southwest: Burglary and vehicle theft were reported.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole from a department store.

8000 block 190th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was located and arrested.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A vehicle fled from the area after an attempted traffic stop.

Aug. 2

18800 block 89th Avenue West: An abandoned house was likely burglarized.

23200 block 100th Avenue West: An unreported stolen vehicle was recovered and evidence was collected before being returned to its owner.

1200 block 9th Avenue North: A woman was trespassed from a location. She was extremely agitated and refused resources.

2200 block Highway 99: A man being investigated for theft was arrested and booked into jail for multiple warrants.

9500 block 240th Street Southwest: A man and woman had a verbal argument.

24100 block Highway 99: Police were called after three women caused a disturbance and damaged property at a store, then left in a vehicle.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman shoplifted from a grocery store and ran away after being contacted by store security.

21100 block Highway 99: A man vandalized a business and left prior to police arrival. Charges were referred on the suspect.

Aug. 3

21900 block Highway 99: A man caught shoplifing at a grocery store was arrested on his warrants and taken to county jail.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting at a grocery store and additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent. She was transported to county jail and booked.

20900 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was taken overnight from a residence.

19600 block 82nd Place West: Police recovered an unoccupied stolen vehicle for another agency.

8600 block 193rd Place Southwest: A text to employee phones from an unknown number was reported as a fraud attempt.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a business.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A suspicious phone call was reported from someone claiming to be a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from an apartment parking lot.

600 block Aloha Way: Police were flagged down by a woman who reported ongoing domestic problems between her and her husband. No crime was reported but the woman was provided with domestic violence resources.

7300 block 216th Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle was stolen from a parking garage.

Aug. 4

24300 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a property.

23600 block Highway 99: Police assisted a woman in need with housing

24100 block Highway 99: A woman stole clothing from a business.

22600 block Highway 99: Two juveniles stole a demo phone from a business.

Aug. 5

8700 block 220th Street Southwest: A church window was broken.

8000 block 218th Street Southwest: A vehicle stolen from a victim’s driveway was recovered unoccupied nearby. Several tools were reported missing from the vehicle.

7600 block Olympic View Drive: Stop signs were damaged and removed at an intersection.

9100 block Olympic View Drive: A woman was arrested for a warrant after a citizen called in a welfare check.

8600 block 240th Street Southwest: Notes were left about a parking issue in an apartment parking lot.

7900 block 212th Street Southwest: A rear license plate was stolen from an apartment parking lot

1000 block Walnut Street: An unidentified silver sedan hit a parked vehicle and fled without leaving any contact information.

7300 block 210th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for domestic violence harassment and displaying a weapon.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.

Aug. 6

Highway 99/228th Street Southwest: Police attempted a traffic stop on a reckless vehicle.

300 block Bell Street: Vehicles inside a secure garage were prowled.

6600 block 172nd Street Southwest: An occupant of a house reported hearing what they believed to be other people inside. Police searched the house but found no evidence of anyone else inside.

164th Street Southwest/Spruce Way: Police assisted another agency with a traffic stop that led to license plate reported as stolen.

Aug. 7

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A pharmacy was burglarized and items stolen.

Dayton Street/2nd Avenue South: A woman was assaulted by a known man.

23700 block Highway 99: A business was broken into and items were stolen.

23900 block Highway 99: A man who was cutting bushes with a machete was arrested for multiple warrants.

228th Street Southwest/76th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for misdemeanor warrants during a collision investigation.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole clothing items from a store and fled in a vehicle.

24300 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was stopped for displaying stolen license plates. Plates were determined to belong to the vehicle and it was cleared from stolen status.

21000 block 80th Avenue West: A resident reported a stolen credit card, with fradulent charges made.

Aug. 8

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for stealing alcohol from a business.

20900 block 70th Avenue West: A man was reported missing.

20900 block 70th Avenue West: Drug paraphernalia was taken for destruction.

20900 block 70th Avenue West: Police assisted a social worker with transportation to the hospital.

7900 block 196th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services reported a concern to police about a man’s living situation.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise from a store and left in a sedan.

20800 block 72nd Avenue West: A man crashed his vehicle and was arrested for DUI.

100 block 5th Avenue North: Third-degree malicious mischief was reported after graffiti was located in a public restroom.