Edmonds Police Blotter: Aug. 8-14, 2023

Aug. 8

23600 block Highway 99: A man was wanted for attempted theft and harassment.

Aug. 9

100 block 5th Avenue South: Two men broke a window to a jewelry store and stole multiple items. No arrests were made.

21500 block 72nd Avenue West: Police responded to a bus stop for an investigation. A subject was ultimately taken into custody after resisting arrest.

20200 block 84th Avenue West: A man’s airline account was hacked and miles were stolen.

19600 block 81st Place West: A woman called to report identity theft on behalf of her adult daughter.

18000 block 69th Place West: Unknown subject(s) entered an open garage and stole property.

22300 block 97th Avenue West: Police were called to a civil dispute over paperwork.

21000 block 76th Avenue West: A vulnerable adult female was located and returned to an adult family home.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business after causing a disturbance.

Aug. 10

16300 block 48th Place West: Edmonds police were called to assist Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with this incident.

21400 block 72nd Avenue West: Police received an Adult Protective Services referral regarding an elderly male being financially exploited. No suspicious activity was determined.

22500 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a store for suspicious behavior.

Olympic Avenue/Olympic View Drive: A man who was yelling while walking down the road was arrested for multiple warrants.

9th Avenue South/Pine Street: A satchel with clothes and miscellaneous items was turned in to police for safekeeping.

22600 block Highway 99: A woman had a verbal and physical altercation with a store employee. A report was taken but no arrest made.

7900 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of a verbal altercation between adult son and mother.

Aug. 11

19300 block 83rd Place West: An unknown suspect stole a credit card from a mailboc and used it at multiple locations.

23300 block Edmonds Way: Repeated telephone calls to an apartment complex office by a tenant resulted in police referring a misdemeanor charge for telephone harassment.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A known subject stole shoes and then fled from the investigating officer. The suspect was located nearby and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

10400 block 240th Place West: Police assisted the fire department with a residential fire.

Aug. 12

22500 block Highway 99: A man reportedly stole alcohol from a business, but police were unable to determine that he actually did commit the crime.

22000 block Highway 99: A man stole a generator from a business. Police have suspect information.

7600 block 200th Street Southwest: An adult man breaks his mother’s property during an argument.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole clothing from a business.

7900 block 196th Street Southwest: A man reported a domestic argument.

700 block Main Street: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for a weapons offense.

600 block Main Street: Edmonds PD assisted a Target Zero emphasis unit with an arrest for DUI.

Aug. 13

23800 block Highway 99: Two men who were sleeping on a business property were trespassed.

22500 block Highway 99: A woman stole from a business and left using the emergency exit. She then got into vehicle, which hit a pedestrian without stopping. Police have suspect information.

7300 block 215th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for assaulting his ex-girlfriend in the presence of children.

17800 block Olympic View Drive: A man who unlawfully entered the property of a private residence was cited for trespassing.

Aug. 14

234th Street Southwest/76th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

22500 block Highway 99: Theft of unknown medication from a drug store was reported.

1100 block 5th Avenue South: Several storage units in a condominium building were burglarized overnight.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for threatening to hit his mother.

600 block Edmonds Way: A known subject who took school donations was trespassed from the property.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole property from a business.

18300 block 80th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal argument between a man and a woman.

16700 block 70th Place West: A missing man with dementia was found and taken to his family.

600 block 7th Avenue North: A man was issued a trespass warning.