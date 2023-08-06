Edmonds Police Blotter: July 25-Aug. 1, 2023

July 25
23600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was cited for obstructing and resisting arrest stemming from a warrant arrest.
23700 block 100th Avenue West: Contact with an adult trespassing at a business resulted in a warrant arrest.
23600 block Highway 99: A man who stole property from a business was arrested.
23300 block 76th Avenue West: A resident reported an online shopping dispute.
7800 block 175th Street Southwest: A resident became a victim of an online scam.
19100 block 83rd Avenue West: A female reported being harassed by a former coach.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman stole property from a business and fled the location on foot.
23600 block Highway 99: A stolen license plate was located on a vehicle.
7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A man causing a disturbance inside a business was located and arrested on an outstanding warrant.
24100 block Highway 99: A store reported a theft committed by a female suspect. Some items were recovered and the case is ongoing.
21600 block Highway 99: A domestic dispute was reported.
July 26
23800 block Edmonds Way: A man stopped for speeding was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.
7200 block 220th Street Southwest: Four juveniles were released to their parents after trespassing in an abandoned building.
400 block 3rd Avenue South: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for first-degree criminal trespass.
23600 block Highway 99: A suspect stole items from a grocery store.
7400 block 220th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision with little suspect information.
22200 block Highway 99: A verbal argument occurred between a boyfriend and girlfriend.
23600 block Highway 99: A wallet belonging to an unknown person was found at a business and turned in to the police department.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant.
24100 block Highway 99: Subjects stole merchandise from a local business and fled in a vehicle. They were not found.
5900 block 204th Street Southwest: Edmonds police assisted Lynnwood police with an investigation into several stolen vehicles.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: An individual expressed concern about their family member’s care at a local health care facility.
July 27
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for an Edmonds PD warrant.
1100 block 205th Street: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for his third-degree theft warrant.
3400 block 158th Street Southwest: Police assisted Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with an assault with a weapon call.
22200 block Highway 99: A verbal argument between a man and woman was reported.
300 block 6th Avenue North: Graffiti was reported in the bathroom at a park.
23600 block Highway 99: Shoplifting occurred at a grocery store and the female suspect was not located.
7300 block 210th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from an apartment parking lot.
23500 block Highway 99: Police received a report of a phone stolen from a vehicle while the victim was sleeping in the vehicle. The victim geolocated the phone, which showed it was nearby, but could not find the actual phone.
24100 block Highway 99: A subject who stole merchandise from a business was not located.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft.
July 28
23600 block Highway 99: A theft from a grocery store was reported.
24100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was broken into overnight with a radio stolen.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for trespassing after loitering on property.
3rd Avenue North/Sater Lane: Police responding to a hit-and-run collision involving a motorcycle found the suspect, who was booked into jail.
July 29
23200 block 100th Avenue West: A vehicle stolen overnight was located the next day.
9600 block Firdale Avenue: A storage building for a food truck was broken into.
8200 block Talbot Road: A man walked on a property line, possibly violating a court order. Charges were referred to the prosecutor.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A counterfeit $100 bill was used to pay for food.
20800 block 72nd Avenue West: A subject posing as a phone company representative scammed a victim out of $300.
8100 block Lake Ballinger Way: An employee at a restaurant was arrested for assaulting a co-worker.
23600 block Highway 99: Charges were referred on an adult male for shoplifting.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man reported missing was found by a family member.
22100 block Highway 99: Robbery suspects eluded the police in a U-Haul.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a store.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for two Edmonds PD warrants.
July 30
700 block Daley Street: Juveniles walked through a house under construction.
22900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.
23800 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered and returned to the owner.
7800 block 218th Street Southwest: A man argued verbally with his wife over alcohol use.
9500 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a civil issue over vehicle ownership.
900 block Walnut Street: A woman reported missing from Seattle was located.
800 block Caspers Street: A purse was stolen from inside a church lobby.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.
23700 block Highway 99: Police were called to an argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend at a transit stop.
8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for ingesting narcotics in public and resisting arrest. Drug referral was provided.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked for third-degree theft.
1200 block South Machias Road: Police assisted Lake Stevens police with recovering a stolen vehicle.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A group of juveniles dined and dashed from a restaurant.
21900 block Highway 99: A fake bill was passed to a food establishment as payment.
24100 block Highway 99: Two men shoplifted from a department store and fled in a vehicle.
July 31
21900 block Highway 99: An unknown suspect threw a rock through the window of a vehicle.
21600 block Highway 99: Police participated in a multi-agency response to suspicious device that was determined to be harmless.
1000 block Bell Street: A woman was reported missing from an adult family home.
8400 block Main Street: A woman was trespassed from a coffee shop after being a nuisance.
8300 block 208th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and harassment.
9600 block 231st Place Southwest: A man was reported missing for more than a week from a group home.
1300 block Olympic View Drive: A transient woman was trespassed from a business after causing a disturbance.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested and booked on outstanding warrants.
22800 block 100th Avenue West: A business submitted a trespass request for anyone found going through their dumpsters who is not a garbage worker.
July 1
7700 block 228th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of a drunk man who was throwing his things around his room, disturbing other occupants.
400 block 3rd Avenue South: A woman was arrested for trespassing.
7800 block 218th Street Southwest: A man and a woman got into an argument.
7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A man broke into an apartment while a teenager was home alone. The man was taken into custody and transported to county jail.
