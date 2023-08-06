Edmonds Police Blotter: July 25-Aug. 1, 2023

July 25

23600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was cited for obstructing and resisting arrest stemming from a warrant arrest.

23700 block 100th Avenue West: Contact with an adult trespassing at a business resulted in a warrant arrest.

23600 block Highway 99: A man who stole property from a business was arrested.

23300 block 76th Avenue West: A resident reported an online shopping dispute.

7800 block 175th Street Southwest: A resident became a victim of an online scam.

19100 block 83rd Avenue West: A female reported being harassed by a former coach.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman stole property from a business and fled the location on foot.

23600 block Highway 99: A stolen license plate was located on a vehicle.

7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A man causing a disturbance inside a business was located and arrested on an outstanding warrant.

24100 block Highway 99: A store reported a theft committed by a female suspect. Some items were recovered and the case is ongoing.

21600 block Highway 99: A domestic dispute was reported.

July 26

23800 block Edmonds Way: A man stopped for speeding was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: Four juveniles were released to their parents after trespassing in an abandoned building.

400 block 3rd Avenue South: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for first-degree criminal trespass.

23600 block Highway 99: A suspect stole items from a grocery store.

7400 block 220th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision with little suspect information.

22200 block Highway 99: A verbal argument occurred between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

23600 block Highway 99: A wallet belonging to an unknown person was found at a business and turned in to the police department.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant.

24100 block Highway 99: Subjects stole merchandise from a local business and fled in a vehicle. They were not found.

5900 block 204th Street Southwest: Edmonds police assisted Lynnwood police with an investigation into several stolen vehicles.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: An individual expressed concern about their family member’s care at a local health care facility.

July 27

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for an Edmonds PD warrant.

1100 block 205th Street: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for his third-degree theft warrant.

3400 block 158th Street Southwest: Police assisted Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with an assault with a weapon call.

22200 block Highway 99: A verbal argument between a man and woman was reported.

300 block 6th Avenue North: Graffiti was reported in the bathroom at a park.

23600 block Highway 99: Shoplifting occurred at a grocery store and the female suspect was not located.

7300 block 210th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from an apartment parking lot.

23500 block Highway 99: Police received a report of a phone stolen from a vehicle while the victim was sleeping in the vehicle. The victim geolocated the phone, which showed it was nearby, but could not find the actual phone.

24100 block Highway 99: A subject who stole merchandise from a business was not located.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft.

July 28

23600 block Highway 99: A theft from a grocery store was reported.

24100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was broken into overnight with a radio stolen.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for trespassing after loitering on property.

3rd Avenue North/Sater Lane: Police responding to a hit-and-run collision involving a motorcycle found the suspect, who was booked into jail.

July 29

23200 block 100th Avenue West: A vehicle stolen overnight was located the next day.

9600 block Firdale Avenue: A storage building for a food truck was broken into.

8200 block Talbot Road: A man walked on a property line, possibly violating a court order. Charges were referred to the prosecutor.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A counterfeit $100 bill was used to pay for food.

20800 block 72nd Avenue West: A subject posing as a phone company representative scammed a victim out of $300.

8100 block Lake Ballinger Way: An employee at a restaurant was arrested for assaulting a co-worker.

23600 block Highway 99: Charges were referred on an adult male for shoplifting.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man reported missing was found by a family member.

22100 block Highway 99: Robbery suspects eluded the police in a U-Haul.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a store.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for two Edmonds PD warrants.

July 30

700 block Daley Street: Juveniles walked through a house under construction.

22900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.

23800 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered and returned to the owner.

7800 block 218th Street Southwest: A man argued verbally with his wife over alcohol use.

9500 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a civil issue over vehicle ownership.

900 block Walnut Street: A woman reported missing from Seattle was located.

800 block Caspers Street: A purse was stolen from inside a church lobby.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.

23700 block Highway 99: Police were called to an argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend at a transit stop.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for ingesting narcotics in public and resisting arrest. Drug referral was provided.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked for third-degree theft.

1200 block South Machias Road: Police assisted Lake Stevens police with recovering a stolen vehicle.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A group of juveniles dined and dashed from a restaurant.

21900 block Highway 99: A fake bill was passed to a food establishment as payment.

24100 block Highway 99: Two men shoplifted from a department store and fled in a vehicle.

July 31

21900 block Highway 99: An unknown suspect threw a rock through the window of a vehicle.

21600 block Highway 99: Police participated in a multi-agency response to suspicious device that was determined to be harmless. See related story here.

1000 block Bell Street: A woman was reported missing from an adult family home.

8400 block Main Street: A woman was trespassed from a coffee shop after being a nuisance.

8300 block 208th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and harassment.

9600 block 231st Place Southwest: A man was reported missing for more than a week from a group home.

1300 block Olympic View Drive: A transient woman was trespassed from a business after causing a disturbance.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested and booked on outstanding warrants.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A business submitted a trespass request for anyone found going through their dumpsters who is not a garbage worker.

July 1

7700 block 228th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of a drunk man who was throwing his things around his room, disturbing other occupants.

400 block 3rd Avenue South: A woman was arrested for trespassing.

7800 block 218th Street Southwest: A man and a woman got into an argument.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A man broke into an apartment while a teenager was home alone. The man was taken into custody and transported to county jail.