Edmonds Salary Commission to hold first meeting Aug. 9

The City of Edmond Salary Commission — which was reinstated by the city council last year after being disbanded in 2021 — will hold its first regular meeting from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 in the Edmonds City Hall Fourtner Room, third floor, 212 5th Ave. N.
The five-member volunteer commission — made up of Edmonds residents appointed by mayor and confirmed by the city council — will review salaries of elected officials, and determine whether that pay should be increased or decreased.
The agenda for the Aug. 9 meeting includes:
-Election of a chair
-Approval of sgenda
-Public comments
-Purpose of the commission
-What is salary
-Market study methodology
-Timeline for the commission
-Adjourn
Parking and meeting rooms are accessible for persons with disabilities. Contact the city clerk at 425-771-0245 and allow 24 hours advance notice for special accommodation.
You can see the complete agenda here.
