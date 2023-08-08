Edmonds Salary Commission to hold first meeting Aug. 9

The City of Edmond Salary Commission — which was reinstated by the city council last year after being disbanded in 2021 — will hold its first regular meeting from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 in the Edmonds City Hall Fourtner Room, third floor, 212 5th Ave. N.

The five-member volunteer commission — made up of Edmonds residents appointed by mayor and confirmed by the city council — will review salaries of elected officials, and determine whether that pay should be increased or decreased.