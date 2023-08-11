Edmonds schools foundation receives $10K from Gesa Credit Union

Gesa Credit Union on Friday announced that it has donated more than $340,000 in 2022-23 school year earnings to school districts statewide through its affinity debit card program. Among the beneficiaries is the Foundation for Edmonds School District, which received $10,000
The program provides support to local schools by generating funds for partner districts to use toward academic programs, technology needs, extracurricular activities and athletics.
“Gesa takes immense pride in actively supporting education across Washington, and we are deeply committed to empowering both our students as the future of our communities, and our educators, who inspire them every day,” said Don Miller, president and CEO of Gesa Credit Union.
The Affinity Debit Card Program began in 2015, and since then, Gesa has raised more than $1.34 million for the 35 schools it partners with. This is the second year that the credit union has been able to provide more than $300,000 in funds through the program, with some partners receiving upwards of $65,000 to support their students.
Every time a member swipes their Co-Branded Affinity Debit Card, Gesa makes a donation to that particular school district. These Co-Branded Affinity Debit Cards are available exclusively at Gesa Credit Union and are free to Gesa members with a checking account. There is no fee for members to switch their card to any of the school designs.
