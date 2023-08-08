Election notes: Susan Paine hosting ice cream socials this summer

Edmonds City Council Position 6 incumbent Susan Paine is hosting a series of ice cream socials for her re-election campaign. They run from 1-4 p.m., with the first one Sunday, Aug. 13 at Seaview Park, 8000 184th St. S.W., Edmonds.

Others include:

Saturday, Aug. 19 – Mathay Ballinger Park, 24100 78th Pl. W.

Saturday, Aug. 26 – Hickman Park, 23700 104th Ave. W.

Sunday, Sept. 10 – Civic Field Shade Structure – 598 Edmonds St.

There’s a suggested $25 donation to attend. RSVP at team@susanpaine.com.

Candidates: Have a campaign event to share? Email it to myedmondsnews@gmail.com.