Election notes: Susan Paine hosting ice cream socials this summer

Edmonds City Council Position 6 incumbent Susan Paine is hosting a series of ice cream socials for her re-election campaign. They run from 1-4 p.m., with the first one Sunday, Aug. 13 at Seaview Park, 8000 184th St. S.W., Edmonds.
Others include:
Saturday, Aug. 19 – Mathay Ballinger Park, 24100 78th Pl. W.
Saturday, Aug. 26 – Hickman Park, 23700 104th Ave. W.
Sunday, Sept. 10 – Civic Field Shade Structure – 598 Edmonds St.
There’s a suggested $25 donation to attend. RSVP at team@susanpaine.com.
Candidates: Have a campaign event to share? Email it to myedmondsnews@gmail.com.
