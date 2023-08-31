Enjoy a night of art-making at Graphite Sept. 2

Graphite Arts Center is hosting a hands-on, art-making night on Saturday, Sept. 2 in support of Perry Jakob’s exhibit, A Witch’s Gift, which opens Sept. 16.

Bring unused, extra green/earth tone/pastel/white color yarn (if you have any, otherwise yarn will be supplied). And bring your own scissors if you want.

You are also invited to bring your own snacks and drinks

RSVPs are appreciated but not required. Email Tara at graphite.tara@gmail.com if you plan to attend.

Donations of any of the following items are appreciated — (drop off at Perry’s studio area at Graphite):

– white or twinkling LED string christmas lights

– yarn (greens and pastel colours)

– sheer curtains

– vines

– moss

– uplighting

– house-shaped cartons (like milk or juice)

– Popsicles sticks

– butterflies

– acrylic paints (browns, greens, pastels, white, black)

– Sonotubes

– PVC pipes

Graphic Arts Center is located at 202 Main St., Edmonds.