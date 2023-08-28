EWHS jazz jam at Romeo’s Pizza Kitchen Aug. 31 Posted: August 27, 2023 13 Edmonds-Woodway High School’s monthly jazz jam sessions will resume at Romeo’s Pizza Kitchen in Edmonds starting Thursday, Aug. 31 from 7-9 p.m. Romeo’s is located at 21110 76th Ave. W., Edmonds.
