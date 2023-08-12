Expect Sound Transit-related night work along Interstate 5 starting Aug. 14

Starting Monday, Aug. 14, Sound Transit’s contractor is scheduled to start be night work on Interstate 5 in the Mountlake Terrace area. Construction will include metal beam guardrail installation and removal and barrier removal.

The work on the I-5 southbound and northbound shoulders and median is set to run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14 to Friday, Sept. 15