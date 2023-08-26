Final Edmonds Summer Concert of season Aug. 27 at Hickman Park

Summer Sunday Concerts come to a close on Sunday, Aug. 27 from 3-4 p.m. at Hickman Park, located in south Edmonds at 23700 104th Ave. W. The final concert of the summer features Sustain Music Project, a chamber music duo featuring Christina Medawar on flute and Mark Hilliard Wilson on classical guitar.

This chamber music includes selection of South American melodies, including stangos, sambas, choros, and other dances, evocative of Buenos Aires, Havana and Bogota brought to life by the harmonious interplay of the flute and guitar. The program will include Suite Buenos Aires by Máximo Diego Pujol; original Colombian Pieces by Carmen Marulanda; Paçoca-Celso Machado Suite Habana by Eduardo Martin; and L’histoire du tango by Astor Piazzola.

Summer Concerts in the Park is a program of the City of Edmonds Arts Commission with sponsorship support from Lynnwood Honda, Carter Motors/Lynnwood Acura and the Hazel Miller Foundation.