First Edmonds Community Fair kicks off with music, food and information
46 mins ago
The first-ever Edmonds Community Fair opened Sunday morning at the Edmonds-School District stadium next to Edmonds-Woodway High School.
A project of the City of Edmonds Department of Community and Economic Development, the event featured more than 40 booths with information on a wide array of services, plus food trucks, live entertainment and a special kid’s area with a choice of bouncy houses and inflatable slides.
The free-admission fair was designed to help acquaint Edmonds residents with services available to them, opportunities to volunteer and get involved in the community — and to just have fun and connect with neighbors,
