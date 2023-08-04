Reminder: First Edmonds Community Fair set for Aug. 6

Mark your calendar for the first Edmonds Community Fair taking place at Edmonds-Woodway High School on Sunday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Edmonds-South Snohomish County Historical Society will continue the fun downtown from 2-6 p.m. with a community celebration of its 50th anniversary at the Edmonds Historical Museum and Main Street Commons.

According to a city announcement, the Community Fair is designed to connect residents to city and county services, nonprofits and local businesses.

Two local bands will be providing live entertainment during the fair: Global Heat will be playing from 10:30 a.m. to noon and Cytrus will take the stage from 1-2 p.m. A variety of free children’s activities are planned. Food trucks will be on hand with ice cream, hot dogs, wood-fired pizzas, samsa and more being sold.

Participating organizations include the American Red Cross, the Asian Service Center, Snohomish County PUD, Washington Kids in Transition and YWCA. Several city departments will provide information on services and resources. Frontline Shredding will have its shredding truck on site from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents can bring up to 10 banker-sized boxes of paper for free shredding.

There are still openings for vendor booths. Organizations interested in having a booth at the fair cansubmit an application at this link. Questions regarding the event can be directed to Todd Tatum, the city’s community, culture and economic development director, at Todd.tatum@edmondswa.gov.