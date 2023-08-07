First-ever Taste Edmonds Makers Market this weekend

This weekend, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce will turn the Edmonds Library Plaza rooftop overlooking the Puget Sound into a makers market full of handcrafted treasures, innovative designs, and locally made goods. The Taste Edmonds Makers Market will feature 30 vendors and will be free to the public, while the Taste Edmonds featuring food, live music and more will require paid entry.
The Taste Edmonds Makers Market is an ode to makers, craftspeople, artisans and creatives of the Puget Sound area making everything from candles to jewelry, and soaps to pottery. This year’s focus is on showcasing the best of local maker products to build community, support local and give vendors a chance to reach thousands of new eyes during the Taste Edmonds weekend.
Taste Edmonds Makers Market
Aug. 11-13
Noon to 6 p.m.
Here’s a list of vendors that will be present:
af Pottery
Bellinghamsters
Caerulean Candle Co.
Candid Adventures Boutique & Annemarie’s Cakes (The Crafty B’s)
Cardstaked
Caught Looking Woodworks
Drawn by Court
Dreamcraft Art
Edmonds College Maker Space
Indian Arts
Jay Palmer Books
Jet City Roller Derby
Jo Jones Jewelry
Maven Concrete Collective
MTPO Designs
Nurtured nodes
PACIFISCENCE Candles
Petal & Vine
PNW Crow Cottage Candles & Balms
Ritual Mischief
SeaSoaked Skin
SunDrop Workshop
Uncommon Creatures Digital Portraits
Valley View Hot Glass
WDNSTL
We Two Create
Welcome to the Weird
Wine by Peter
ZoZ Wellness
