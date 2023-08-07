First-ever Taste Edmonds Makers Market this weekend

This weekend, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce will turn the Edmonds Library Plaza rooftop overlooking the Puget Sound into a makers market full of handcrafted treasures, innovative designs, and locally made goods. The Taste Edmonds Makers Market will feature 30 vendors and will be free to the public, while the Taste Edmonds featuring food, live music and more will require paid entry.

The Taste Edmonds Makers Market is an ode to makers, craftspeople, artisans and creatives of the Puget Sound area making everything from candles to jewelry, and soaps to pottery. This year’s focus is on showcasing the best of local maker products to build community, support local and give vendors a chance to reach thousands of new eyes during the Taste Edmonds weekend.

Taste Edmonds Makers Market

Aug. 11-13

Noon to 6 p.m.

Here’s a list of vendors that will be present:

af Pottery

Bellinghamsters

Caerulean Candle Co.

Candid Adventures Boutique & Annemarie’s Cakes (The Crafty B’s)

Cardstaked

Caught Looking Woodworks

Drawn by Court

Dreamcraft Art

Edmonds College Maker Space

Indian Arts

Jay Palmer Books

Jet City Roller Derby

Jo Jones Jewelry

Maven Concrete Collective

MTPO Designs

Nurtured nodes

PACIFISCENCE Candles

Petal & Vine

PNW Crow Cottage Candles & Balms

Ritual Mischief

SeaSoaked Skin

SunDrop Workshop

Uncommon Creatures Digital Portraits

Valley View Hot Glass

WDNSTL

We Two Create

Welcome to the Weird

Wine by Peter

ZoZ Wellness