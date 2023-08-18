Free summer concerts in Edmonds continue Aug. 20-24

The seventh week of free Summer Concerts in the Park kicks off at City Park on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 3 p.m. with the Git Hoan Dancers, followed on Tuesday, Aug, 22 and Thursday, Aug. 24 at the Hazel Miller Plaza in downtown Edmonds, featuring Diego Coy and Abel Rocha, and Adrian Xavier, respectively.

The Git Hoan Dancers (People of the Salmon) dance troupe showcases the beauty of Tsimshian (indigenous peoples of the Pacific Northwest coast from British Columbia to Alaska) art and culture. The group will perform Aug. 20 at City Park Pavilion, from 3-4 p.m.

The Git Hoan performance uses song and dance to tell the story of various legends and are one of a few groups that use a wide variety of articulated masks, drums and rattles in performance to demonstrate the living art form, while entertaining and educating audiences. The leader is David Boxley, a celebrated Tsimshian carver from Metlakatla, Alaska, who has dedicated over 40 years to the revitalization of Tsimshian arts and culture. The Git Hoan Dancers have achieved international prominence as a high energy, entertaining, educational and spirit-filled ensemble.

The final two performances of the summer at Hazel Miller Plaza feature traditional Latin music by Diego Coy and Abel Rocha on Tuesday, Aug. 22 and reggae artist Adrian Xavier on Thursday, Aug. 24. Both concerts run from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Since coming to Seattle in 2003, Diego Coy has been performing at the Seattle Folklife Festival, Washington Flute Circle, University of Washington World Series, Seattle Symphony Educational Program, Seattle Rhythm Festival, Seattle Fiestas Patrias, Seattle Seafair, and more.

Reggae singer/song writer Adrian Xavier has three albums and nearly 20 album collaborations, establishing himself as a performer of musical depth and dimension. His music is a union of positive energy with socially aware lyrics, that strive to inspire people from all walks of life. Blending solid reggae dub sounds into genre bending projects, he has created music that delivers inspiration to listeners of all tastes.

Summer Concerts in the Park is a program of the City of Edmonds Arts Commission with sponsorship support from Lynnwood Honda, Carter Motors/Lynnwood Acura and the Hazel Miller Foundation. You can find a complete schedule of concerts here.