Future uncertain for sailboat stuck on rocks south of Edmonds

The mystery of how a classic Jensen Marine Cal 2-30 sailboat washed up south of Edmonds’ Marina Beach Park is solved, but its fate is still unknown. Todd Herman, who says he has owned Potomac for four months, wants to keep the vessel in honor of his father, a long-time boater who would sail with Herman around Ventura, California. However, the ship is stuck on a stony railroad embankment owned by BNSF Railroad, and Herman says he doesn’t have the financial resources to move it.

How the boat ended up on the rocks is a combination of lousy luck and the underestimation of how shallow the low tide would be. Herman said he anchored his boat on July 5 during high tide and did not anticipate the lower-than-usual tides predicted for July 3-5.

“I thought I had everything set for low tide,” Herman said. “I should have checked how low the tide would be.”

According to Herman, the lower tide beached his ship. Then, as the tide returned, dragged the boat on its side and buried the keel in the sand. As the boat listed to the port side, the left side for landlubbers, it took on some water from the top, not from a compromised hull.

Herman said the Port of Edmonds marina was full, so he set anchor in an area he thought would be safe, and the water was deep enough for a typical low tide. From there, he went ashore on his dinghy and headed home. A day later, Herman said the Edmonds Police Department came to his home with a picture of the vessel, wanting to confirm the beached Potomac was his.

Further, Herman said he called the Coast Guard, South County Fire and the local yacht clubs for help, but to no avail. He said the Coast Guard wouldn’t help because it would be considered a haul rather than a life-saving operation.

Think of it as an accident on the highway. Police, fire trucks and ambulances come to save lives and ensure public safety, but a tow truck company hauls your car away. Depending on your coverage, the company will either bill your insurance or you pay them directly.

For Herman, the bill would come to $7,000 to remove and tow the boat to Kingston — a steep amount for a free boat and one that he can’t afford to pay.

“It just needs to be pulled towards the Sound to get it free,” Herman said. “The hull hasn’t been compromised, but it has taken on water from being on its side. I have a dry suit; I can bail it out with buckets.”

In the meantime, Herman said looters had stripped the vessel of $1,600 in electronics tools, and fishing gear, and he has filed a theft report with the Edmonds Police Department. Further, he said that the boat was not abandoned or in salvage mode.

On Aug. 4, the ship showed no damage on the starboard side. However, the craft was tilted to the port side and wasn’t visible from the shore during the rising tide. The green registration sticker showed that it expired in July 2019.

Herman said he received the boat four months ago for free but has not received the paperwork from the original owners to finish the registration.

Woodway Police Chief Jason Valentine said via email, “The United States Coast Guard and Department of Ecology coordinated efforts to remove all contaminants from the disabled boat, which mitigates any immediate environmental impact.”

“After conducting a site survey, we discovered that the vessel had been abandoned on the shore of property belonging to BNSF Railway,” Valentine said. “We anticipate that BNSF will initiate a process for removal of the vessel in the near future.”

Valentine also wanted to remind everyone to “stay clear of the area, as climbing in or around the vessel would be potentially hazardous and considered criminal trespassing.”

BNSF Railroad could not be reached for comment in time for publication.

— Story and photos by Rick Sinnett