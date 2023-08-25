Get your tickets now for Toast of Edmonds, an Edmonds Waterfront Center benefit Aug. 27

Gather your friends and make your way to the Edmonds Waterfront Center on Sunday, August 27th and join in the festivities of the Toast of Edmonds Celebration!

Ticket options:

VIP experience: 3-3:45 p.m.Kick off the festivities with the VIP experience led by the renowned Niles Peacock. A hands-on private class where you will learn the art of crafting two unique cocktails along with the exclusive opportunity to try two Niles Peacock cocktail creations at the Toast of Edmonds event. This VIP ticket will have you mixing and mingling, relishing in some delectable nibbles, receiving a special gift, and enjoying early access to the main event.

Toast of Edmonds Celebration- 4-7 p.m. (last call 6:30 p.m.). Delight your palate with a tantalizing taste of nine mini cocktails curated by the finest local restaurants and bars. Cast your vote for the cocktail that tickles your fancy, savor delicious light bites and soak in the awe-inspiring view.

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is a nonprofit organization supporting young and old. The proceeds from this event will help support our Community Cafe program, assisting food insecure seniors with a daily meal and creating social connections.

Please note that this event is exclusively for individuals aged 21 years and older. Proper identification will be required upon entry.

Follow @adventuresinwhisky on Instagram for updates.

Convenient parking options are available. You can park at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, the pier parking lot located just half a block south or utilize street parking nearby. Additionally, to further enhance accessibility, a free shuttle service will be transporting guests to the Grace Lutheran Church parking lot. A map with detailed parking information will be provided to all ticket holders prior to the event.