Green Drinks Edmonds to meet at Salish Sea Brewing Aug. 24

Green Drinks Edmonds meets the fourth Thursday of each month at the Salish Sea Brewing Boathouse in Harbor Square at 6 p.m. This month’s meeting is set for Thursday, Aug. 24.
There will be a brief introduction to the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County and their environmental work. Following Green Drinks Edmonds, the Sidekickers will be performing.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.